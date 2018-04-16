A 3-year-old girl dumped ketchup in a toilet. It led to her death, court documents say

A Hanover Township, Ohio babysitter disciplined a 3-year-old girl for dumping ketchup in her toilet — and the injuries she inflicted led to the toddler’s death, according to court documents filed this month.

Hannah Wesche had injuries to her face, ear, chest and neck when she was taken to the hospital March 8 after Lindsay Partin, 35, called 91, authorities said, WLWT reported.





Authorities said the bruises came from Partin, who allegedly abused the girl between March 6 and March 8 after the ketchup incident, FOX 19 reported.





Partin had reported that Hannah collapsed, authorities said.





“I babysit kids. [Her father] just dropped her off and all of a sudden she just passed out,” she told a dispatcher, according to FOX 19.





Hannah’s father, Jason, rushed back to Partin’s home and laid his daughter back on the couch, trying to get her to breathe normally, but she was gasping for air, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.





“Hannah, look at daddy. Look up,” he said softly, according to a 911 call. “Breathe for daddy, breathe. Hannah, look at daddy. What’s the matter?”





But the alleged abuse resulted in a traumatic brain injury, which left Hannah brain dead, FOX 19 reported.





Partin told dispatchers that Hannah “fell real bad yesterday,” (March 7) the Journal-News reported. She could be heard on the call trying to comfort the girl, the Enquirer reported.





“I love you, buttercup. You’re OK,” Partin said. “I can’t believe this is happening. I thought she was fine.”





Partin later admitted to hitting Hannah, and said the girl fell and banged her head on a concrete garage floor, police said.

The girl died days after she was admitted to the hospital, reported WLWT.





Partin, who lived next door to the girl and her father, is now charged with murder and several other offenses in the toddler’s death, the Enquirer reported.





She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the Journal News.