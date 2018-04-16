Sacramento police release new video following fatal shooting

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, center, flanked civic and community leaders announced that he has asked Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office to be part of an independent investigation of the shooting death of Stephon Clark by two Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento police have released over 50 new video and audio clips related to the fatal shooting of the shooting. The Monday, April 16, 2018, video release includes dashboard and body camera footage from responding officers after the March shooting of Stephon Clark. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo