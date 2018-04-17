Jurors get case in nanny murder trial

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial, in New York. Ortega attacked 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012, placing their bloodied bodies in a bathtub before their mother, Marina Krim, came home to discover the horrifying scene. Jurors must now decide whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible for the crime. Her murder trial began March 1. Testimony ended Monday, April 16. Pool Photo via AP, File WYNY-TV