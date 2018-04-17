'Craftily disguised gent' burglarized video game store – with see-through mask, Ga. police say

When you picture something a burglar might wear, what comes to mind: A black ski mask? A stocking? Maybe something from the Halloween store?
One Georgia man had a different idea — and police were not impressed.
A mysterious masked man allegedly broke into a GameStop store in the small coastal town of St. Marys, Ga. at about 1:20 a.m. on April 13, according to News4Jax.
When police reviewed the surveillance video, they discovered the alleged burglar had disguised himself with a mostly-transparent plastic bag from a package of bottled water.
"DID YOU EVER give any thought to what your disguise was going to be when you decided the life of crime was your bag of water? Well this guy did! And YES he used a plastic bag used to package bottle water. This puts new meaning to the term WaterHead!" the police department wrote on Facebook. They did not say whether anything was stolen from the store.
Video and photos released by police show a man wearing a black T-shirt, khaki pants and a crumpled plastic bag running through the store before he disappears from frame.
His head is a little obscured, but his face is clearly visible. He hadn't changed his clothes either: police pulled another shot of him walking through a different store without his getup.
But police say they still don't actually know who the "craftily disguised gent" is, and are asking residents to phone them with any information about his identity, either by calling 911 or leaving an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers — at least "once you can stop laughing," they wrote.
It's not the first time a burglar has made a less-than-stellar mask choice. Back in 2009, two men who were arrested after trying to break into an Iowa man's home were found to have scribbled masks onto their faces with black marker, according to CNN.
One man in Kentucky decided to wrap his head in duct tape before allegedly trying to rob a liquor store, while another alleged burglar in California tried to evade detection by placing a feminine hygiene pad across his eyes, UPI reported.
