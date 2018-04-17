Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm

In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo provided by the Office of the Governor, Hawaii, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, left, flies over the flood-damaged areas of the island of Kauai. Heavy rains on Kauai let up on Monday, which helped emergency workers better rescue people stranded by flooding on the island. Ige were in a helicopter Monday assessing the damage and rescue needs on the island. Courtesy of Hawaii Governor's Office via AP)