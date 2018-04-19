They gathered in San Diego to honor a fallen Marine. The city ticketed them for it

Some of the mourners who lined the streets of San Diego to pay their respects to fallen Marine Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley on Tuesday came back to an unpleasant surprise on their cars: parking tickets.
After backlash, Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted that those who had received citations would have their tickets rescinded.
"San Diego supports its heroes," he wrote.
Holley died April 3rd, along with three other Marines, in a helicopter crash in El Centro, the Associated Press reported.
City officials said they were unaware of the funeral procession, which traveled from Miramar National Cemetery and ended at the Clairemont Mortuary. The parking tickets were issued to vehicles parked on Balboa Arms Drive, which is near the mortuary.
"If there was an informal notification on the part of the mortuary, the organizers or the procession, we would have worked to accommodate that and been sensitive to it," city spokesman Anthony Santacroce told the San Diego Union-Tribune. The tickets were given for street-sweeping violations, Santacroce said.
The south side of Balboa Arms is swept on the third Tuesday of each month between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The procession lasted from about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Resident Larry Ahern, who spoke to CBS 8, told the TV station he felt that this Tuesday was "not the right time or place" for enforcement.
Twitter user John Wood called the tickets a "myopic money grab from hard-working San Diegans."
Santacroce told the Union-Tribune that social media criticism was the first time city officials heard about the situation.
Two of the vehicle owners had already paid the $65 fine online, the Union-Tribune reported, and Santacroce said they would receive refunds.
Comments