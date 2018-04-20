Alabama mail-bomber the oldest executed in US modern times

This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Walter Leroy Moody. A federal appeals court has rejected the death row inmate's argument that Moody must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge. He is scheduled to be executed Thursday, April 19, 2018, for killing 11th Circuit Judge Robert Vance with a bomb mailed to his home. Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)