Woman stops car, attacks bus carrying special-needs students in Florida, video shows

Kicking and screaming profanities, an angry driver in a fit of road rage damaged the doors of a Hillsborough County, Florida, school bus, and investigators would like to public's help in her apprehension, deputies say.
The bus was transporting special-needs students.
The driver, a female age 25-35, abruptly stopped her vehicle at about 4:25 p.m. April 12 on Sheldon Road and caused school bus No. 5399 to make a sudden stop, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video shows the woman as she gets out of her car and begins pounding and kicking the folding doors of the school bus, cracking the glass and causing an estimated $250 in damage.
The school bus driver refused to open the doors for the woman, who then fled in her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect has black curly hair that was pulled back, and she was wearing glasses and blue medical scrubs. She was driving what is believed to be a maroon Nissan Altima.
Spectrum Bay News 9 interviewed the bus driver, who said students were terrified by the incident.
"There was a lot of tears. There was a lot of screaming. They were very upset," bus driver Sidonie West said.
West wrote down the driver's tag number, but investigators are asking for the public’s help to positively identify the woman in the video, Bay News 9 reports. Authorities told Bay News 9 they believe the registered owner of that car is the same person seen in the video.
Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.
Comments