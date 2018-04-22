Student rams stolen truck through his school's front doors and drives down hallways

A Kansas high school student was arrested after he drove a stolen pickup through his school, police said.
The boy rammed the Ford F-350 with a flatbed through the front doors of Erie High School in southeast Kansas at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police Chief Tyeler Riggs said. He then drove down three hallways before the pickup stopped near a tech shop at the end of the building.
A photo shows the phrase "carpe diem" — which is Latin for "seize the day" — inscribed on a sign above the hallway where the pickup stopped.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony criminal damage to property, Riggs said. Alcohol was involved, he said.
The boy is a student at the school but lived in St. Paul, which is about 10 miles away, Riggs said. Saturday night was prom in St. Paul.
The pickup was stolen from Mission Construction in St. Paul, Riggs said.
Doorways, walls, gates, furniture and an antique soda fountain bar were damaged in the school, which was built in fall 2010, the Erie school district said in a Facebook post. Professional cleaners were brought in Sunday, and the school is working to make sure classes are held on Monday.
A damage estimate was not available on Sunday afternoon from Erie police.
"As a community, we’re all going to come together to see that the school is rebuilt," Riggs said. "The community will join together and move past this incident."
