Photos capture special moments from Barbara Bush's funeral

This Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo provided by the Office of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush shows Bush's socks during the funeral service for his wife, Barbara Bush, in Houston. Barbara Bush was known for bringing awareness to AIDS patients and for her work promoting literacy, which her husband subtly honored Saturday by wearing socks printed with blue, red and yellow books.

Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP

Paul Morse