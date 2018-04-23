In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice, erected with donations by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative. The memorial and an accompanying museum, which aim to tell the story of racial oppression in the United States, open April 26.
New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

By JAY REEVES and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

April 23, 2018 02:11 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The lynchings that killed thousands of people and terrorized generations of blacks in the U.S. are solemnly commemorated in a new memorial in Alabama's capital city.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is a project of the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, a legal advocacy group in Montgomery. The organization says the combined museum and memorial will be the nation's first site to document racial inequality in America from slavery through Jim Crow to the issues of today.

Executive director Bryan Stevenson says people in the South don't talk about slavery and don't have monuments that confront the legacy of lynching.

He adds that without confronting the difficulties of segregation, "we are still burdened by that history."

The memorial opens Thursday in Montgomery.

