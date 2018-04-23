Oregon knew of abuse case against family that went off cliff

FILE - This March 20, 2016, file photo shows Hart family of Woodland, Wash., at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, Wash. Oregon child welfare officials knew the family in an SUV that plunged off a California cliff had faced a child abuse investigation in another state when it looked into allegations in 2013, according to documents released Monday, April 23, 2018. KATU News via AP, File Tristan Fortsch