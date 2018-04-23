Lee Merritt, center, leads a news conference, Monday, April 23 2018, in San Bernardino, Calif., announcing a series of lawsuits against the Barstow Police Department regarding the shooting death of Diante "Butchie" Yarber. Family members and attorneys are disputing the official account of the fatal police shooting of Yarber, a 26-year-old black man, during a traffic stop earlier in the month in Barstow, Calif.
Lee Merritt, center, leads a news conference, Monday, April 23 2018, in San Bernardino, Calif., announcing a series of lawsuits against the Barstow Police Department regarding the shooting death of Diante "Butchie" Yarber. Family members and attorneys are disputing the official account of the fatal police shooting of Yarber, a 26-year-old black man, during a traffic stop earlier in the month in Barstow, Calif. The Daily Press via AP James Quigg

Attorney: California police shot unarmed black man 10 times

By AMANDA LEE MYERS Associated Press

April 23, 2018 09:18 PM

Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as officers delayed getting him medical help.

Attorney Lee Merritt said at a news conference Monday that the private autopsy found that 26-year-old Diante Yarber died of asphyxiation. Additionally, he says had Yarber gotten medical treatment, he would have had a chance at surviving his wounds.

Merritt says Yarber had wounds to his chest, back and arms in the April 5 shooting in Barstow.

Barstow police didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. They have said that Yarber drove his car toward officers and hit police cars, prompting officers to fire.

