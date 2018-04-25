AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man once sworn to protect the public from crime was accused Wednesday of living a double life terrorizing suburban neighborhoods at night, becoming one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists in the 1970s and '80s before leaving a cold trail that baffled investigators for more than three decades.
Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested at his home after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer and he initially was charged with eight counts of murder and could face dozens more charges, authorities said.
The culprit also known as the East Area Rapist, among other names, is suspected of at least 12 slayings and 50 rapes in 10 counties from Northern to Southern California. The armed and masked prowler sneaked in through windows at night and surprised sleeping victims who ranged in age from 13 to 41.
When encountering a couple, he was known to tie up the man and pile dishes on his back. He threatened to kill both victims if he heard plates crash to the floor while he raped the woman. He then ransacked the house, taking souvenirs, notably coins and jewelry before fleeing on foot or bicycle.
Despite an outpouring of thousands of tips over the years, DeAngelo's name had not been on the radar of law enforcement before last week, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.
___
More allegations emerge on VA pick as nomination falters
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House doctor Ronny Jackson exhibited a pattern of recklessly prescribing drugs and drunken behavior, including crashing a government vehicle while intoxicated and doling out such a large supply of a prescription opioid that staffers panicked because they thought the drugs were missing, according to accusations compiled by Democratic staff on the committee considering his nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary.
The summary was based on conversations with 23 of Jackson's current and former colleagues at the White House Medical Unit. It is the latest blow to his nomination to lead the government's second-largest Cabinet agency.
In just a matter of days, the allegations have transformed Jackson's reputation as a celebrated doctor attending the president to an embattled nominee accused of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs. He was seen pacing back and forth on the White House grounds Wednesday.
And while the White House put on a full-scale defense of Jackson, spokesman Raj Shah said aides are "of course" preparing for the possibility that he might withdraw. "This is, as the president said, Dr. Jackson's decision," Shah said on CNN.
Jackson huddled late Wednesday evening with top White House press staff. They declined to comment on the situation.
___
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. 'GOLDEN STATE KILLER' CAPTURED, POLICE SAY
A DNA match leads to the arrest of a 72-year-old former police officer in one of the most baffling and sadistic crime sprees of the 1970s and '80s — a string of at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California.
2. WHAT'S BIG WIN FOR WHITE HOUSE
The Supreme Court seems poised to uphold Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. by visitors from several Muslim-majority countries.
___
Kim Jong Un will walk across border for summit with Moon
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit.
South Korea is releasing some details Thursday ahead of the Koreas' third-ever summit being held on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom on Friday. The talks are expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program.
Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok says Moon will meet Kim at the border, inspect the honor guard and then start formal talks. Im says the two leaders will also plant a pine tree together on the borderline, using dirt from both countries' mountains and rivers.
___
Rival Koreas' leaders face high stakes at historic summit
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — It may lack the punch of President Donald Trump's vow to unleash "fire and fury" and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's "nuclear button" boasts, but the stakes will be high on Friday when Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sit down on the southern side of the no man's land that forms the world's most heavily armed border.
Kim may never abandon the nuclear weapons that he claims are all that stand between him and annihilation, but if the Koreas and the United States are going to begin stepping away from what, until a few months ago, looked like a real possibility of nuclear war, then Kim and Moon must lay the foundation with a successful summit of their own. The fate of a planned Trump-Kim meeting, possibly next month, is also linked to what happens Friday.
The rival Koreas' long, bitter history will provide skeptics with ample fodder to doubt that any real deal can be reached. Since a tenuous Korean War cease-fire took hold in 1953, every major initiative to settle the world's last remaining Cold War standoff has eventually stalled.
So what's the goal? What would "success" look like?
Some sort of progress on nuclear weapons, even it falls short of a "breakthrough," headlines the list, but there's also, from the North Korean perspective, the "problem" of nearly 30,000 heavily armed U.S. troops stationed in the South, and the failure to agree on a peace treaty formally ending the war, a situation that the North routinely says creates the hostility that makes its own nuclear weapons necessary.
___
No verdict from Cosby jury; defense lawyers slammed
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ended a marathon first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Wednesday as his lawyers came under heavy criticism for what some called a blatant attempt to "victim-shame" the parade of women who have leveled accusations against the 80-year-old comedian.
In the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, the panel of seven men and five women began weighing charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago. He says his encounter with former Temple University women's basketball executive Andrea Constand was consensual.
The jury worked more than 10 hours before calling it a night late Wednesday. Deliberations resume Thursday.
"Your mind is done. You're exhausted," said Judge Steven O'Neill, sending them back to their hotel.
Trying to keep him out of prison, Cosby's lawyers launched a withering attack on Constand and five other women who told the jury that the former TV star had drugged and assaulted them, too.
___
Central American asylum seeking caravan reaches US border
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — About 130 Central Americans, mostly women and children, have arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico in a "caravan" of asylum-seeking immigrants that has drawn the fury of President Donald Trump.
Two busloads arrived late Tuesday in the Mexican border city of Tijuana at two migrant shelters just steps from one of the most fortified stretches of border separating the U.S. from Mexico. They joined another 50 or so who arrived in Tijuana over the last week or two.
Four more busloads of about 200 Central Americans — mostly women and children but including some men, were expected to arrive in Tijuana Wednesday, said Alex Mensing, project coordinator for Pueblos Sin Fronteras, which is organizing the effort.
U.S. lawyers planned to lead clinics later this week on U.S. asylum law to tell them what to expect when they seek asylum. The first groups are expected to try to enter the U.S. on Sunday at a border crossing in San Diego.
Trump and senior aides have portrayed the caravans and the asylum seekers as evidence of a dysfunctional border and a serious threat. The president tweeted this week that he has issued orders "not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace."
___
Trump lawyer says he'll plead the Fifth in porn actress case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump's personal attorney said Wednesday he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by a porn actress who said she had an affair with Trump.
Michael Cohen has been asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to delay Stormy Daniels' case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month, seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her discussing it. She's also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.
Cohen sought to delay the civil case 90 days after the raid, arguing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if legal proceedings aren't stayed.
But last week, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said there were "gaping holes" in Cohen's request for a delay.
___
Toronto van attack throws spotlight on anti-woman vitriol
TORONTO (AP) — The deadly van rampage in Toronto is training attention on an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny after the suspect invoked an uprising by "involuntary celibates" and gave a shoutout to a California killer who seethed at women for rejecting him.
The world of self-described "incels," where sexual frustrations boil over into talk of violent revenge against women, has become a virtual home for some socially isolated men like the 25-year-old computer science student charged in Monday's carnage on Toronto's busiest thoroughfare.
Minutes before plowing a rented van into a crowd of mostly women, killing 10 people and injuring 14, suspect Alek Minassian posted a Facebook message that seemed to offer one of the few clues so far to what was on his mind. "The Incel Rebellion has already begun!" it read.
Police confirmed Minassian posted the message but have declined so far to discuss a motive for the attack as they continue investigating. But the post has revived concerns about the anti-woman vitriol embraced by California mass killer Elliot Rodger and invoked by Minassian in his post.
The incel community is "one of the most violent areas of the internet," said Heidi Beirich, who tracks hate groups for the Southern Poverty Law Center. "It may seem to some people that this is kind of a group of pathetic, victimized white males who just are lonely. It's not. It's ugly."
___
Big Shot: LeBron saves Cavs with buzzer-beater in Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — The game, the series, the season and perhaps Cleveland's future were in jeopardy.
LeBron James saved everything.
James dropped a 3-pointer at the buzzer, a crowning moment for another one of his brilliant performances, to give Cleveland a 98-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Game 5, putting the Cavaliers within one victory of advancing in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Moments after blocking Victor Oladipo's possible go-ahead layup — a play the Pacers felt was goaltending — James caught the inbounds pass, took two dribbles and hit his winner over Thaddeus Young.
As Cleveland's sellout crowd exploded, James hugged rookie teammate Cedi Osman before jumping on the scorer's table to celebrate another of those moments that will define his career.
Comments