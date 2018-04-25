Corrections employees charged in prison contraband 'crisis'

FILE - This Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in South Carolina. South Carolina prison officials have for years blamed cellphones for contributing to inmate violence. After a bloody riot at a maximum-security prison that left seven inmates dead, they find themselves once again asking federal officials to grant waivers and change laws to let them block the signals of these contraband devices. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo