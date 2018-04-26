Blind dog finally reunited with his best friend after tragic separation

Blue Dozer and OJ were the perfect dog buddies.
The 12-year-old Dachshund OJ is blind and can't be left alone. His best friend, the 6-year-old pit bull Blue Dozer, was always by his side, according to the Staunton News Leader.
Page Hearn, the president of Virginia Paws for Pits, posted a photo of the dogs when they became available for adoption on April 20. She wrote that the two had been taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control after their owner became homeless.
"These bonded best friends need to be adopted together. OJ is blind and depends on Dozer to show him around. We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share. Anyone willing to love a bonded pair of perfection?" she wrote.
Hundreds were touched by the post, and hundreds more shared it hoping to find the two a new home.
The two were quickly adopted by an unnamed family that would "keep them together forever," WWBT reported.
Unfortunately, that isn't quite what happened. A few days later, someone found blind OJ wandering around by himself down the road about 100 miles from where he was adopted, WTVR reported.
Tracey Meadows, acting director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services center near Staunton, checked his microchip and contacted the Richmond shelter to find his owner, according to The Washington Post.
The woman who had adopted the dogs told Meadows someone was "watching" OJ for the family, but Blue Dozer was still with her, according to the Post.
The woman returned OJ to the shelter, but said she still wanted to keep Blue Dozer, WTVR reported, which led to a back-and-forth between Hearn and the woman to try and get the two reunited.
“[The adopter] really loved the dog,” Christie Chipps Peters, director of the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter, told The Washington Post. “She wanted to keep him.”
"At the end of the day I just want the two of them to be together," Hearn said, according to the Staunton News Leader.
Hearn made several posts about the situation but took them down after Facebook users identified the woman and began sending her death threats, the Staunton News Leader reported.
"My intention wasn't to have her harassed or threatened, it was for her to think twice and surrender him," Hearn told the paper.
The animal rescuers' persistence paid off. On Wednesday night, Hearn posted on Facebook that the two buddies been reunited.
"I am very glad to announce that both OJ and Blue Dozer have just been reunited and are safely back at RACC," Hearn wrote. "We very much appreciate the outpouring of community support but want to be very clear about a few details. First, we do not support any act of violence or threat of violence towards anyone. Ever. The only thing that matters is these sweet dogs get to stay together - and in the end that’s what we have."
Robin Starr, CEO of Richmond SPCA, told WTVR adoption agreements had not included pledges to keep bonded animals together.
"Perhaps we will change that now that we hear what happened with this very tragic situation," Starr told the station. "On a personal level, we contact all adopters to ensure that the adoption situation is going well, and of course with bonded pairs, that means they are being kept together.”
For now, Hearn wrote that she is just glad the two are back together.
"We will not be doing anything with OJ & Dozer in the next few days other than snuggling them together," Hearn wrote on Facebook. "For the thousands of people that shared this incredible story and felt the love we did-thank you! Their story isn’t over and we are grateful that we have an incredible staff that worked hard tonight to ensure these sweet dogs have another chapter."
