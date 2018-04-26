Cheer coach brought heroin to school and had 'sexual relationship' with a student, Ga. cops say

Teachers at Northwest High School near Dalton, Ga. first became concerned when their colleague, 28-year-old cheer coach and English teacher Raquel Spencer, seemed to have trouble carrying on a coherent conversation, according to the Times Free Press.
Alarmed by her "unusual behavior," she was escorted to an office and consented to a search of her belongings, Whitfield County Schools spokesperson Eric Beavers told the Dalton Daily-Citizen.
That's when the school resource officer found heroin in her belongings, the paper reported.
“I was in band class and I caught the tail end of the cops escorting her out to the cop car. They had her in handcuffs and there were a couple of detectives,” a student at the school told WRCB.
She was charged Wednesday with possession of heroin. Now police say they've discovered something else.
"We are still in the preliminary investigation, but it has come to light she has been carrying on a sexual relationship with a student at the school,” Capt. Paul Woods told the Dalton Daily-Citizen. “We are still investigating.”
Woods told the Times Free Press he found text messages between Spencer and a student that contained "sexual content."
“We have no reason to think that anyone was in any danger. I think this is just an isolated incident, hopefully,” Sheriff Scott Chitwood told WRCB. “We don't know how far the history goes back and that's what we're checking on.”
Whitfield County Superintendent Judy Gilreath told NewsChannel9 Spencer had worked for the district since 2013 and had always been a "good teacher."
Gilreath was taking steps to recommend her termination, but Spencer resigned of her own accord Monday, the station reported.
Spencer now faces an additional charge of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to WSB-TV.
