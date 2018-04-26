400-pound grandpa tried to restrain boy during a tantrum — and killed him, Ohio authorities say

The boy was having a temper tantrum and passed out, his grandmother said, according to FOX 19.
The Ohio woman told 911 dispatchers on Nov. 17 that he had come home and “threw a fit,” the news station reported.
“He threw a fit,” she said again. “My husband was holding him down. He got sick... and then I think he just passed out," she said. It was reported during the call that the boy was having trouble breathing, according to the Times Gazette.
First responders found the 11-year-old unresponsive inside the Mount Orab, Ohio trailer (about 40 miles east of Cincinnati), WCPO reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news station said. His step-grandfather, Donald Martin Jr., 58, was taken into custody after the boy’s death.
It was later revealed that the boy, Dylan Martin Davis, died when Martin, who weighs almost 400 pounds, tried to restrain him, according to prosecutors, WLWT reported.
Authorities say there was “some type of altercation” between the boy and his grandmother. That’s when Martin intervened and tried to restrain him, the news station reported.
Martin held the 90-pound boy down for minutes, prosecutors told WLWT. The child died of positional asphyxiation or compression, authorities said.
Martin, who’s married to the boy’s maternal grandmother, was charged with reckless homicide in his death, according to the Times Gazette. He pleaded guilty on Thursday, FOX 19 reported. He could face up to three years behind bars when he’s sentenced next month.
The boy’s father, Sam Davis, told WLWT his son was autistic and was becoming a more angry person as he got older. He added that his son and Martin got along, but he still has questions about how it all went down.
Davis told the news station he hopes Martin gets the maximum sentence.
