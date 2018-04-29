Two deer found walking around with arrows stuck in face and neck, Oregon troopers say

State police found two deer alive despite arrows protruding from their bodies, one with an arrow in the face and the other in the neck, near Shady Cove, Ore., on Friday.
After receiving reports of a deer spotted with arrows in its body, an Oregon State Police trooper found the two deer Friday evening following an earlier failed search, reported The Oregonian.
The injuries to the deer, which are apparently able to graze and move around, do not appear to be life-threatening, the publication reported. There also may be a third deer in the area with arrows in its body.
Troopers plan to tranquilize the deer and remove the arrows, according to KOIN.
The Oregon Hunters Association has offered a reward through the Turn-in-Poachers program for any information leading to an arrest the case, reported The Eugene Register-Guard. Call 1-800-452-7888. Callers can remain anonymous.
