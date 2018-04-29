Where's Capt. Molly? Search on for Revolutionary hero grave

This 1926 photo provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution DAR) shows a casket that was exhumed by the DAR on the estate of banker J.P. Morgan in Highland Falls, N.Y., with two women who were DAR researchers, right, and two Army officers, left, to serve as pall bearers. The casket, which was reburied at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, was thought to contain the remains of Revolutionary War hero Margaret "Captain Molly" Corbin who stepped in to fire a cannon after her husband was killed in battle, but high-tech tests on the exhumed remains show they belonged to an unidentified male.