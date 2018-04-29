Waffle House shooting victim was singing 'Jesus Loves Me' when gunman opened fire, witnesses say

As bullets tore through the bodies of four people last week at a Tennessee Waffle House, it's what they were doing when they died that has stuck with family friends.
According to The Tennessean, one of the victims, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, was singing "Jesus Loves Me" when she was shot to death by a man whom police identified as Travis Reinking.
Reinking, 29, is accused of opening fire at the quiet restaurant on April 22, according to the Associated Press. He then bolted from the eatery naked.
The local newspaper reported that Groves, a senior at Belmont University, was described as having a tender spirit and a strong Christian faith.
"We went and visited with the survivors, and they talked about the people who were in that restaurant before what happened happened, and specifically remembered your daughter," said Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer at the funeral service, CNN reported. "And (they) spoke of your daughter and her friend, and said they were singing gospel songs. And everybody was singing and enjoying each other and she said, 'The last thing I remember her saying was, singing 'Jesus Loves Me.'"
Reiking is being held on suicide watch at a Nashville maximum security jail on four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted homicide and one count of having a firearm while committing a felony.
