US pols seek to sway arrivals from Puerto Rico before vote

In this April 8, 2018 photo, Marisol Zenteno, right, from The League of Women Voters, registering Aida Merced Lopez, who moved to Miami from Puerto Rico in April 2017, during a festival in Kendall, Florida. "We are just working so the Puerto Rican community can have its voice heard," said volunteer Zenteno as she took a break from working a line of people waiting to buy pork and rice. "They have the right when they come here to vote." Gisela Salomon AP Photo