McCain's son-in-law says ailing senator asked him to 'take care of Meghan'

John McCain’s son-in-law reported in a since-deleted post Saturday on Twitter that the ailing senator hugged him and asked him to “take care” of his daughter, Meghan McCain.
John McCain, 81, a six-term Arizona Republican, has been battling a deadly form of brain cancer. He recently returned home from the Mayo Clinic after surgery for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis, according to The Huffington Post.
On Saturday, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, who is married to “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, posted on Twitter that, "John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” reported The Arizona Republic.
“F--k you soulless crazies,” Domenech added. “F--k you all the way to hell."
Domenech deleted the post a few hours later. It’s not clear what prompted the post or the profanity, according to the publication.
McCain announced in July that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer with a dire prognosis.
“Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know, it's -- it's a very poor prognosis," McCain told “60 Minutes” in a September interview. "So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can.' And at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived."
Following his diagnosis, McCain has returned to the U.S. Senate for a handful of key votes but has mostly remained out of sight at his Arizona home.
“My dad’s doing well,” Meghan McCain said on “The View” on April 23 following her father’s recent surgery, according to People.
