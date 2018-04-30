Abandon ship! Empty homemade sub found adrift in San Francisco Bay

Mistaken reports Sunday of a downed plane in San Francisco Bay instead led firefighters to something much stranger: An abandoned homemade submarine-type craft.
The Alameda County Fire Department reported on Twitter that callers reported an aircraft in the bay at 12:39 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters at an Emeryville, Calif., station could see the object and two boats set out to investigate.
Firefighters instead found a small, homemade craft resembling a submarine floating in the bay with nobody aboard. It was yellow, with a hatch resembling Captain America’s shield and red, white and blue tanks, along with registration markings.
A rescue boat towed the abandoned craft to the Emeryville Marina, where city police took custody, according to the fire department. Authorities are trying to contact the owners.
