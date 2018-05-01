Report: Missouri governor mischaracterized woman's testimony

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser. The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation. The Kansas City Star reported Saturday, April 28 that the high court's decision follows the woman's request Friday to block an order requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert. The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File Julie Smith