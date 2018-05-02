SC Senate votes to outlaw virtually all abortions in South Carolina

The S.C. Senate voted Wednesday night to outlaw virtually all abortions in South Carolina.

The Legislature’s upper chamber voted 28-10 to make exceptions only in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies that threaten the pregnant woman's life.

If passed, the new law would almost certainly spark a court challenge, but that's by design, according to Senate Republicans who want to overturn the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming abortion rights.

"It's designed to give the court an opportunity to revisit Roe v. Wade," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The proposal likely would ban some 97 percent of the roughly 5,700 abortions performed in South Carolina each year, according to the Democrat who suggested Republicans adopt it.

"It's clearly unconstitutional from my point of view," said state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Hutto filed the proposal as an amendment to a House bill outlawing "dismemberment" abortion, a rare procedure used to terminate 22 pregnancies in 2016.

Hutto said he aimed to give Senate Republicans a chance to vote on the bill they really want so the S.C. Legislature doesn't continue to be bogged down year after year with debates on more nuanced abortion restrictions.

Settling the abortion issue would mean S.C. lawmakers can get to other important topics, such as South Carolina's $9 billion nuclear fiasco, Hutto said.

“It’s an attempt to get it to the courts so we don’t have to keep debating it over and over and over,” said Hutto, an attorney who said he is confident the courts would strike it down during a legal challenge.

Debate on the "dismemberment" ban had lasted two days in the Senate, and Democrats were planning to filibuster another several days - potentially until the end of the legislative session next week. Shortly after Hutto proposed his amendment, it was adopted 24-1. State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, cast the lone vote against. The Senate voted for the overall bill 28-10 about an hour later. It still needs one more vote to pass the Senate, and Republicans expect their Democratic counterparts to filibuster the amended proposal. If the bill passes the Senate, it will head back to the GOP-controlled House for approval. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has pledged to sign in law any pro-life bills the General Assembly send to him. The proposal completely replaces the previous bill under debate, which would have made illegal so-called “dismemberment” abortions, rare procedures in which a doctor uses forceps to pull apart a fetus and remove it piece by piece. Those procedures made up 22 of the 5,736 abortions in South Carolina in 2016. On the Senate floor, Hutto had told Senate Republicans to drop the "dismemberment" debate and vote for the law they really wanted. “If you want to vote on it, this is your vote," Hutto said. "If you want to dance on this one, you can see it on the commercials when you get home for your next election.”





