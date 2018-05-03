AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump's new 'Stormy' story clashes with earlier statements
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Thursday his reimbursement of a 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels had nothing to do with his election campaign. But the surprise revelation of the president's payment clashed with his past statements, created new legal headaches and stunned many in the West Wing.
White House aides were blindsided when Trump's recently added attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday night that the president had repaid Michael Cohen for $130,000 that was given to Daniels to keep her quiet before the 2016 election about her allegations of an affair with Trump. Giuliani's revelation, which seemed to contradict Trump's past statements, came as the president's newly configured outside legal team pursued his defense, apparently with zero coordination with the West Wing.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she first learned that Trump had repaid the hush money from Giuliani's interview on Fox News Channel's "Hannity." Staffers' phones began to buzz within moments. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, who had pre-taped an interview with Fox News earlier Wednesday evening, was suddenly summoned to return for a live interview.
While Giuliani said the payment to Daniels was "going to turn out to be perfectly legal," legal experts said the new information raised a number of questions, including whether the money represented repayment of an undisclosed loan or could be seen as reimbursement for a campaign expenditure. Either could be legally problematic.
Giuliani insisted Trump didn't know the specifics of Cohen's arrangement with Daniels until recently, telling "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that the president didn't know all the details until "maybe 10 days ago." Giuliani told The New York Times that Trump had repaid Cohen $35,000 a month "out of his personal family account" after the campaign was over. He said Cohen received $460,000 or $470,000 in all for expenses related to Trump.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani may have added to the legal headaches of his new law client and old friend, President Donald Trump, when he drew a link Thursday between a hush money payment to a porn actress and the potential fallout if her allegations of a tryst with Trump had gone public before the 2016 election.
Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and U.S. attorney, said in a series of interviews that Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a secret $130,000 payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016. Trump himself acknowledged the reimbursement in tweets Thursday morning after previously denying he knew about the payment.
Both Trump and Giuliani insisted that the reimbursement was made from Trump's personal funds and that the initial payment had nothing to do with the campaign. But then Giuliani made the link himself, telling "Fox & Friends": "Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton."
Several experts in campaign finance law, who already had raised questions about the payment, said the case that the payment violated federal law had only grown stronger.
"I can say that Giuliani has done Trump no favors, especially this morning when he suggested Trump's motive was campaign-related. That's a huge deal," Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California at Irvine, wrote in an email.
2. BASQUE SEPARATIST GROUP DISBANDING
ETA's dissolution brings an end to a campaign against Spain that saw more than 850 people killed over more than four decades of bombings and shootings.
House chaplain wins job back after scalding letter to Ryan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The embattled chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan that accused a top Ryan staff aide of telling him "something like 'maybe it's time that we had a Chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced Reverend Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.
But in a statement Thursday, Ryan — himself a Catholic — reversed course.
"It is my job as speaker to do what is best for this body, and I know that this body is not well served by a protracted fight over such an important position," Ryan said.
Ryan's statement came soon after Conroy delivered a two-page letter that said he has never "heard a complaint about my ministry" as House chaplain. Instead, Conroy says top Ryan aide Jonathan Burks told him the speaker wanted his resignation, and cited a prayer last year that was potentially critical of the GOP tax bill.
Twitter finds security bug, advises changing passwords
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is advising all users to change their passwords.
The company said Thursday that it recently discovered a bug that stored passwords in an internal log in an unprotected form.
Twitter says there's no indication that there was a breach or that any of the passwords were misused. But as a precaution, Twitter recommends users consider changing the passwords they use to log onto Twitter. They should also change that password if they used it for any other services.
The San Francisco company says it masks, or encrypts, passwords by replacing them with a random set of numbers and letters. But the bug caused passwords to be written to an internal log before that masking occurred. The company says it discovered the bug on its own and has fixed it.
Striking Arizona teachers win 20 percent raise, end walkout
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona governor signed a plan Thursday to give striking teachers a 20 percent pay raise, ending their six-day walkout after a dramatic all-night legislative session and sending a majority of the state's 1 million public school students back to the classroom.
Gov. Doug Ducey's signature awarded teachers a 9 percent raise in the fall and 5 percent in each of the next two years. Those increases are in addition to a 1 percent raise granted last year.
Teachers did not get everything they wanted, but they won substantial gains from reluctant lawmakers.
"The educators have solved the education crisis! They've changed the course of Arizona" Noah Karvelis of Arizona Educators United shouted to several thousand cheering teachers. "The change happens with us!"
The Arizona walkout is part of a simmering national rebellion over low teacher pay. The movement started in West Virginia, where a strike resulted in a raise, and spread to Oklahoma, Kentucky and, most recently, Colorado.
Otto Warmbier's mom now speaking out to embarrass NKorea
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Her voice cracking with emotion, the mother of college student Otto Warmbier who was sent home from North Korea in a coma and died soon after says her family will keep speaking out about the country's human rights violations to "rub their noses" in what they did and embarrass Kim Jong Un's government.
Cindy Warmbier told a U.N. symposium on human rights in North Korea Thursday: "I can't let Otto die in vain. ... We're not special, but we're Americans and we know what freedom's like, and we have to stand up for this."
Her comments came at a sensitive time, as the U.S. and North Korea are planning a historic meeting, and a day after President Donald Trump hinted at the imminent release of American prisoners held by Pyongyang.
Police response to Vegas shooting divides experts, survivor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police and hotel employees' actions as gunfire rained from a Las Vegas resort onto an outdoor concert drew mixed reactions Thursday after newly released video showed authorities making their way through a casino and carefully checking rooms before bursting into the shooter's suite.
Security experts and a survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said the footage from officers' body-worn cameras offered only a glimpse of what unfolded as police responded to the rampage and didn't provide clues about why the gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds last fall.
"There's no real context that gives any kind of glue to put this puzzle together," said Brian Claypool, an attorney from Pasadena, California, who survived the Oct. 1 shooting and now represents dozens of victims and families considering suing for damages.
"What the survivors and people across this country want to see are answers," Claypool said. "How did this happen? Why did it happen? And could this have been prevented?"
The Associated Press and other news organizations sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials. Videos spanning 2½ hours were released Wednesday, and more recordings will come in batches in coming weeks.
DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous Zodiac Killer who targeted victims in the late 1960s and taunted investigators with letters say they hope to try the same DNA tracing technology recently used to arrest a suspect in another string of cold-case serial slayings — those blamed on the Golden State Killer.
But first they have to get a better DNA profile.
Several months ago, the Vallejo Police Department sent two letters written by the Zodiac Killer to a private lab in hopes of finding his DNA on the back of the stamps or envelope flaps that may have been licked. They are expecting results soon.
"They were confident they would be able to get something off it," Vallejo police Detective Terry Poyser told the Sacramento Bee.
Poyser said he hopes a full DNA profile will be found that will enable detectives to try the same DNA sleuthing techniques that were used to arrest Joseph DeAngelo last month. Authorities suspect he committed at least 12 murders and 50 rapes in California between 1976 and 1986.
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organization that bestows the Academy Awards announced Thursday that it has voted to expel two prominent members convicted of sexual offenses, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski, from its membership.
It's the first major decision since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences implemented revised standards of conduct for its over 8,400 members following its expulsion of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein in October. In Polanski's case, the expulsion comes more than 40 years after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl he plied with champagne and Quaaludes during a photo shoot, and 15 years after he won a best director Oscar.
The academy wrote in a statement that its board of governors met Tuesday night and voted on Polanski and Cosby's status in accordance with the new standards. Polanski's membership dates back to 1969, and Cosby's to 1996.
Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for 2002's "The Pianist," remains a fugitive after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 and fleeing the United States the following year. Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania, for drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
Representatives for Cosby and Polanski did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
