Mom ditched her baby, toddler in a hot, trash-filled apartment after eviction, Texas cops say

Kerri Rochelle Green was evicted from her Houston apartment in March.
Weeks later, on April 23, a manager at the complex made a horrifying discovery when she went into her old unit to make sure it was empty. Green's two young children had apparently been left inside the hot, trash-filled apartment, according to KPRC.
The 2-year-old boy and the 10-month-old girl were each wrapped in several blankets and were found lying in the same crib, without access to food or water. The malnourished-looking boy appeared to be the same size as the little girl, according to the Houston Chronicle.
KHOU reported that the baby's face was caked in vomit and dry mucus, and her brother was initially unresponsive to words and touch when police arrived at the Yorkshire apartment complex in east Houston.
It was 80 degrees outside in Houston on April 23, but the reporting officer wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit that the inside of the apartment "felt much hotter" and that both of the children were "warm to the touch."
It is not clear when Green actually left the apartment after the eviction notice on March 23. Her children, who were taken to an area hospital, are recovering in foster care.
Child Protective Services officials told KPRC that they had a history with Green but would not go into details.
She was arrested Tuesday and made her first appearance in court Wednesday, where she was formally charged with two counts of child abandonment without intent to return, according to Harris County jail records. Bond was set at a combined $40,000.
She was also being held on a warrant for an older theft charge.
At that court hearing, Green told a judge she is unemployed but that she was studying to become a nurse at Houston Community College, according to KHOU.
A Child Protective Services hearing has been scheduled for May 7.
