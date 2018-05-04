Oklahoma passes faith veto on LGBT adoptions; Kansas close

Kansas state Rep. Susan Humphries, right, R-Wichita, talks to Tom Witt, left, executive director of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas at the rail of rotunda on the third floor of the Statehouse, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Topeka, Kan. Humphries is the leading supporter of a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes, while Witt is a vocal opponent. John Hanna AP Photo