Dad hid drugs down his daughter's pants - then his 6-year-old son tattled on him, cops say

It started with Memphis, Tennessee, police pulling over the wrong car. It ended with them pulling a bag of drugs from a 3-year-old's pant leg and 29-year-old Terrance Lyles in jail.
Police initially pulled Lyles over because his car matched the description of another person who was a suspect in a shooting, Fox 13 reported. But as officers approached the vehicle, they noticed Lyles gesturing toward one of the two young children in the backseat, according to WREG.
Lyles wasn't the guy wanted in the shooting. But police did realize he was driving with a suspended license and had him get out of the car for a pat-down, WMC reported.
While checking for weapons, police noticed Lyles was holding an empty bag in one hand and something else in the other. When police asked for what he was holding, he gave them the empty plastic bag and then tossed a handful of pills toward his mouth, WREG reported.
He missed with all of them, and when police tested the pills — which police say were complete with Hello Kitty and dominoes patterns — they discovered the pills were ecstasy, WMC reported.
Then came another twist.
After arresting Lyles, police checked on his kids in the back. When an officer asked his 6-year-old son whether he was OK, the boy reportedly told the officer, "My daddy put something in my sister's pants," to which the 3-year-old girl reportedly added, "In pants, In pants," according to WREG.
Police shook the little girl's pant leg until they discovered a large bag filled with 153 ecstasy pills and 47 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, Fox 13 reported.
Lyles was charged with child abuse and neglect, driving with a suspended license, drug possession and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.
