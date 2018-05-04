Man robbed 70-year-old leaving Bible study — and broke her bones in the process, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman, then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand. Ostring has multiple theft charges on his record. Metro Nashville Police Department

