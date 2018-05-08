Ex-officer who killed Australian woman to appear in court

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, right, leaves the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility with his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, after posting bail in Minneapolis. Noor, who is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017, killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, of Australia, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Star Tribune via AP, File Jeff Wheeler