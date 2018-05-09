'Spiritual healer' knocked clients out with a drink — then cut off their clothes, NY cops say

People came to Christian Robles looking for divine healing, police say, but the 32-year-old man just sexually assaulted them instead.
Police arrested the self-proclaimed "spiritual healer" from New York City this week and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, sex assault and sex abuse, among other charges, according to News12. He's set for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Clients paid anywhere between $100 to $1,500 for Robles' healing techniques, police sources told Pix11, but the meetings in his Bronx apartment quickly took a sordid turn. The man allegedly gave people a mysterious drink that would knock them out and make them shake before he cut off their clothes with a knife. Then he sexually abused them, police say.
Pix11 reported that in one case, police say Robles had a meeting with a husband and wife. The suspect told the woman to look away as he sexually abused her husband, police say, but she disobeyed his orders.
He punished the woman, who he knew was 6-weeks pregnant, by standing on her stomach for around 10 minutes — and then continued to step on her back, police told The New York Post. The woman told police that she miscarried the following day.
He also faces a charge of illegally performing an abortion for allegedly forcing the miscarriage.
Police told Pix11 that Robles had a meeting with a mother-son duo, too. He allegedly asked the mother to leave the apartment before telling the son — an adult — that he could become a "vessel for saints to enter him." Police say he sexually assaulted that man, too.
Police say that Robles tried to silence his victims by threatening to kill them if they went to police, according to The New York Post.
The assaults happened in March and April, according to a police report obtained by CBS New York. Three men and two women recently reported the alleged crimes to local police. They are aged 20 to 39, police say, and there could be more victims out there.
Robles had custody of three children, who are now being watched by the Administration for Children’s Services, according to CBS. They are between the ages of five to 10.
