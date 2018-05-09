'My dad's the mayor.' Denver man cusses out cop and threatens to get him fired

The 22-year-old son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was seen cussing out and threatening a police officer during a traffic stop in leaked body camera footage.
Explicit language, while bleeped out, can be heard in the video.
“My dad’s the mayor, you f---ing f--got,” Jordan Hancock says in the video that was leaked without the Aurora Police Department's permission to Denver7.
“Of Denver?" the officer asks. "Well, you’re in Aurora."
Jordan Hancock responded, "Don't worry about it," along with more expletive language.
"Well guess what, I'm about to get you fired you f---ing b---h," he tells the Aurora police officer, who later responded, "I see your dad's gonna be proud."
The 20-second clip was sent to the station by an anonymous source.
After Denver7 requested the full video along with a copy of Jordan Hancock’s ticket, the department said it "notified Mayor Hancock's office as a courtesy.”
The story was published by Denver7 on Tuesday.
That same day, Mayor Hancock posted a statement to Twitter regarding the incident.
"We've addressed our son's behavior at a traffic stop w/him. He's apologized to the officer," Hancock tweeted. "While we don't support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community."
Jordan Hancock was pulled over and ticketed on March 23 after driving 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, Denver7 reported. He was stopped just before 8 a.m. On Monday, he made a mandatory court appearance and agreed to pay a $250 fine.
On Tuesday, Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz posted a statement to Facebook regarding the bodycam footage.
"A portion of the video was improperly copied and disclosed," he wrote. "It remains of great concern to the Department that the video was released without departmental authorization."
The video was not released publicly because of pending prosecution, Metz said.
The department is now conducting an internal investigation regarding the "unauthorized release of video evidence."
Because of that investigation, "the Department has determined that disclosure of the entire video would not be appropriate at this time."
Metz said that decision was not influenced by the mayor of Denver or any other Denver official.
This was not the first time Jordan Hancock was involved in a police-related incident, according to The Denver Post.
In 2014, he was in a SUV that was connected to a shooting in Fort Collins, which was linked to a shouting match between rival street gangs. Jordan Hancock was not injured or a suspect, The Denver Post reported in 2014.
Comments