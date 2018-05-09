Woman arranged the ‘contract’ rape of a man who owed her $15,000, Alaska prosecutors say

Julia Haworth waited for Austin Matthias and another man to get drunk in the man’s St. Michael, Alaska home, a witness told authorities, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Then Haworth allegedly told Matthias: "I’m going to need you to rape” the man, the witness said, reported the Daily News.
The man says the last thing he remembers about that night last April was Matthias punching him in the face, and then him waking up in pain, an affidavit said, the newspaper reported.
Now, both Haworth, 30, and Matthias, 24, face charges in what authorities are calling a “contract” sexual assault, according to charging documents filed in June.
Haworth is charged with facilitating a first-degree sexual assault, while Matthias is accused of carrying it out, documents say. Authorities say Matthias “engaged in sexual penetration” without the victim’s consent.
Investigators believe Haworth gave Matthias, an acquaintance, a bottle of liquor to rape the man because he owed her $15,000, PEOPLE reported.
A witness told authorities Matthias said “sure” when she told him to assault the man, court documents say. Prosecutors say Matthias may have also owed Haworth money, the Daily News reported.
Nome Assistant District Attorney Tom Jamgochian told the newspaper the case is unusual.
"I've never seen or heard of a case like this before," Jamgochian said. "It is unique."
Court records show a hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Haworth’s attorney declined Wednesday to comment on the charges to McClatchy. A lawyer for Matthias didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
