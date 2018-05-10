She attacked a man and his wife with a spike, but she didn't stop there, records say

A southern Missouri woman is accused of trying to attack a man and his wife with a spike and then fatally stabbing him with a knife.
Sara Messex-Pullen told authorities she went to a Willow Springs, Missouri, home to confront Larry Tucker Jr. and his wife, Kim, because she believed he stole her wallet, which contained $1,000, police say.
The Howell County prosecutor's office charged Messex-Pullen, 48, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action, court records said.
According to court records, Howell County sheriff's deputies were called to a home for a report of a man who had been stabbed on Sunday afternoon.
The man, who was identified as Tucker, was taken to Ozarks Medical Center, where he later died. Court records said the 36-year-old man had a stab wound to the chest.
According to an obituary, Tucker grew up in Willow Springs and had three children there. A visitation is scheduled May 14 followed by funeral services on May 15.
Witnesses told the sheriff's office that Messex-Pullen arrived at the home in a car with three others, and got into a physical altercation with the Tuckers inside a shop building. Court records said Messex-Pullen had "some type of metal spike which was attached to a string," and was allegedly swinging the spike weapon toward the couple.
Messex-Pullen later told an investigator she brought the spike with her in case there was fight.
At one point, it was taken away from her, she said.
Messex-Pullen then grabbed a knife and stabbed Larry Tucker once in the sternum, witnesses told authorities.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrested her on Tuesday after she allegedly fled on foot to a neighboring county.
She told the investigator that she was notified by a text message that Larry Tucker had died. After that, she said she felt scared and left her home on foot with a man who was reportedly with Messex-Pullen during the stabbing. Ozark Radio News reported Wednesday that the man, who eluded troopers Tuesday, has not been charged with a crime.
Her bail was set at $500,000.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled June 21.
Court records indicated Messex-Pullen is being represented by a public defender, who did not immediately return a request for comment, The Associated Press reported.
