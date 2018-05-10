Rihanna adds S&M sizzle to new lingerie collection to show undies 'in another light'

What a week for Rihanna.
On Monday night she attended the annual Met Gala in New York dressed as His Holiness the pope.
On Friday, Her Hotness drops her first lingerie line that includes handcuffs.
That's so RiRi.
The Savage x Fenty line contains 90 pieces, and from what Rihanna has already divulged to Vogue, she knew exactly where she wanted to take this.
While other lingerie lines might be designed with men in mind, Rihanna's goodies are designed to pleasure women.
“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” she told Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light."
Apparently "another light" involves S&M. The Fenty handcuffs will cost from $18 to $29.
Do they actually lock? Come with a key? Does one size fit all? So many questions.
Cosmopolitan was impressed by how "affordable" the cuffs are. "Like, as low as $18? Not bad for some 'Fifty Shades' level Rihanna-approved sex," Cosmo wrote.
The new line includes lingerie, sleepwear, bras and accessories.
"There’ll be four collections altogether with the main called On the Reg," writes the Pedestrian pop culture website. " There’ll be bras in every shade of nude, t-shirt bras, undies, and everyday essential items. That’s right, you’re about to blow this week’s pay.
"The U Cute collection, as you can guess by the name, will comprise of all the lacy pieces to parade in the kitchen during a midnight snackaroo run.
"The Damn sets have some Friday night essentials – your bodysuits, rompers, and garter belt sets.
"And the Black Widow collection (major vibes) is when you want to stop your partner’s heart for a few delicious seconds. Think cupless bodysuits, half-cut bras, and open-back bikini bottoms."
"You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around," the singer told Vogue. "You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”
Just like she did last year when her new Fenty Beauty make-up line included 40 shades of foundation at launch and an ad campaign featuring a diversity of female forms, she was careful to include sizes not normally found in traditional lingerie collections.
For instance, bras come in sizes 32A to 44DD, and undies and loungewear go up to size 3XL.
Prices tend toward the moderate side — bras for $39 to $59. Even more involved pieces that require a bit more finagling, such as corsets, are under $100.
That's likely all her doing, Vanity Fair writes, noting that she told Time last year she was 100 percent involved in creating the make-up line.
"I have so much creative freedom from products to packaging, and that’s really the only way this brand will stay true to my vision for it," she told Time, which named her makeup line one of the best inventions of 2017.
Clearly Rihanna is a woman who doesn't mind getting her hands dirty, or playfully cuffed.
