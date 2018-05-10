She met a boy on Xbox. 'It got sexual' — and she drove 13 hours to kidnap him, cops say

A 14-year-old Oklahoma boy was kidnapped by two New Mexico women after meeting one of them on Xbox LIVE and it "got sexual," police say.
The boy told police that one of the women invited him to a game in an Xbox LIVE party, according to an affidavit obtained by The Claremore Daily Progress.
The 35-year-old woman then asked for his number, News9 reported, and she started texting him.
The boy told police that the woman he was talking to “wanted to have sex with him,” KRQE in New Mexico reported.
News9 reported that the same woman asked for “a picture of his penis, which he says he did on two occasions.”
She also sent him sexually-explicit texts, according to the affidavit obtained by multiple media outlets.
In the affidavit, the boy reportedly told police that he told the woman he was only 14, and he knew she was in her 30s.
He told the woman “he was lonely and stayed at home a lot,” so they began discussing living arrangements, according to News9. He also thought the woman only lived 30 mins away — not two states and 13 hours away.
It wasn’t until Kristen (Kriste) Aragon, 35, and her friend, Melissa Goelz, 29, picked the 14-year-old up at a gas station that he was told the women live in New Mexico, The Claremore Daily Progress reported.
The 14-year-old was also told that “he would never be back” home, the affidavit states. And during the 13-hour drive, the boy was sexually assaulted by Aragon multiple times, he told police.
The boy was reported missing on April 16 by his father when he came home from work, according to The Claremore Daily Progress. His dad told detectives his son spent most of his time playing Xbox LIVE and that both the controller and games were missing. The console was still there.
Calls to the boy went to voicemail, News9 reported, and the boy did not have many friends.
"It was very alarming," Sheriff Chris Morris of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, told KRQE. "We knew it was going to be a bad situation if we didn't act fast and get the boy located."
Investigators analyzed the Xbox, according to media reports, with hopes of finding information that would identify or locate who the boy was talking to.
They found messages between the boy and user “MikenKristeAragon,” The Claremore Daily Progress reported.
Using a "historical ping" of the boy's cell phone, along with a 24-hour call log, police discovered there were several calls with the same number on the day of the kidnapping.
That number was linked to a Facebook page named "Kriste’s Chocolate Factory," News9 reported — with the same spelling as the Xbox user's account.
Police identified that woman as Aragon, a candy shop owner in Farmington, New Mexico, KRQE reported.
That information led Oklahoma detectives to notify Farmington Police, who were waiting in the driveway when Aragon, Goelz and the boy got to the New Mexico house at about 2 a.m. on April 17 — one day after he was kidnapped, multiple media outlets reported.
Aragon was charged on May 4 on suspicion of felony kidnapping of a child and felony lewd or indecent proposal to a minor, according to The Claremore Daily Progress. Goelz was also charged on suspicion of felony kidnapping of a child in connection with Aragon.
The woman were booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. The boy is back home in Oklahoma.
