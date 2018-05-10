Palmeiro back on diamond at 53 with hopes of MLB comeback

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2005, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans as he prepares to take batting practice for the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif. Palmeiro says he has agreed to play with his son for the independent Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders at age 53. Palmeiro told the Dallas Morning News in a text Tuesday that he is looking forward to joining the second-year American Association team and will be teammates with his 28-year-old son Patrick. “Nobody gave me a chance to go to spring training, so I will just take this path,” Palmeiro said in the text. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo