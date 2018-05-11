Stranger choked her to death in motel, had sex with her corpse then burned it, Ga. cops say

Police say 60-year-old Linda Jarrard had never met the man who broke into her Atlanta motel room one April day in 2013. But within a few hours, the stranger had beat her, strangled her to death, had sex with her corpse and then lit her remains on fire, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr.
Now, more than five years later, authorities have sentenced 48-year-old Wallace Muhammad to life in prison without the possibility of parole in her murder.
Police say it was April of 2013 when Muhammad removed a window pane at the Town and Country Motel on Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta, then reached in and unlocked the door to Jarrard's motel room, where she had been living.
Jarrard was in the bathroom, but heard him enter and came out to see what was going on. Police say when she saw him, she screamed and told him she was calling the police, which led Muhammad to 'viciously' beat her with his hands and fists so severely she had a brain hemorrhage, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
After beating her, police say Muhammad grabbed Jarrard's throat and strangled her to death, squeezing so hard he fractured a bone in her neck, according to CBS 46.
After murdering her, police say Muhammad had sex with Jarrard's dead corpse in the motel room, then put her body in the bathroom with some sheets and lit everything on fire with a cigarette lighter before fleeing, according to the DA's office. The owner of the motel discovered the body and called 911.
The case went nowhere for six months until investigators got a hit on DNA collected from under the fingernails of Jarrard's body and from a sexual assault kit that was used in the investigation. The match pointed to Muhammad, who was already in the DNA database because he had been arrested 32 previous times, according to the DA's office.
Police say Muhammad made a full confession to the crime during a meeting with a detective and told officers he didn't know anyone was in the room and had come in to seek shelter, according to the DA's office.
Despite the confession, Muhammad entered a plea of not guilty before trial, according to WXIA. A jury didn't agree with his plea, and Muhammad was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, necrophilia, burglary and tampering with evidence.
