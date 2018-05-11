Playful dolphin begged fisherman for food. When it's hungry, 'think of it as a bear'

SHARE COPY LINK Bill Roettger captured this video of a 'playful' dolphin while fishing with his grandson on the Wando River in South Carolina. But biologists say its behavior is problematic and suggests its been fed by humans before — which is a federal offense. Bill Roettger Ashley Jean Reese

