Memphis Belle's rebirth: Rehabbed WWII bomber rolling out

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2012, file photo, Casey Simmons checks the engine cowl work at the Memphis Belle restoration at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. The iconic World War II bomber Memphis Belle is being rolled out at an Ohio museum after a full restoration that has been more than a dozen years in the making. The rehabbed B-17 is being unveiled Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. Dayton Daily News via AP Ty Greenlees