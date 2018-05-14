Someone is spraying FORK around the royal wedding site. 'The Queen will blow a gasket'

Someone has been spraying graffiti around the town of Windsor, England, the site of Saturday's royal wedding, and local authorities are not amused.
They're also a bit bewildered: Taggers have spray painted the word "FORK" more than 150 times around town and they don't know why they're doing it.
Local police think the culprits could be two teenagers who have nearly been caught on a few occasions.
But with the eyes of the world on the town as it prepares to host the wedding of Prince Harry and his American bride, Meghan Markle, this isn't being handled as some juvenile prank. One Australian media outlet dubbed the search for the culprits "a manhunt."
Police "are tallying the full cost of the vandalism so they can slap the culprit with a cleaning bill," according to 9 News in Sydney, Australia.
So far the vandals have caused more than $13,000 "worth of criminal damage, to walls, fences, houses, roadside electrical boxes, vans - you name it," the Thames Valley police said in an alert last week asking the public's help in tracking down the taggers.
According to The Daily Mail, the vandals also tagged a tourist sign for Windsor Castle. Pubs near the castle, where the wedding will take place inside St. George's Chapel, have had to paint over and scrub off the big black lettering, the Mail reports.
The Daily Express reports that even the route the newlyweds will ride along in a state coach has been tagged with the word.
By some accounts the graffiti is popping up almost as fast as it can be removed or covered up.
An anonymous someone set up an Instagram account, called Fork Graffiti Windsor, that displays photos of the vandalism with cheeky comments.
The locals are calling the situation a "forkin' nuisance."
”It is fair to say this bloke is forking us off big time because as far as we are concerned we have our work cut out already on the big day," one police source told the Express.
“We have been told that if there is so much as a single 'FORK' on the walls of Windsor Castle that the Queen will blow a gasket so we are guarding it very well."
The report from Thames Valley police last week said that a witness saw someone tampering with temporary traffic lights at 3 a.m. one morning and found the lights had been tagged with the "FORK" graffiti.
"At least we now know the time of day this is being done," the police report said.
In an all hands on deck effort to stop the vandals before the big day, local residents have reportedly posted photos of the graffiti on their Facebook pages and offered rewards for catching the culprit.
Authorities can only guess at a motive. "Are they hungry and in need of a utensil," wonders The Cut, which filed this story under "royal wedding drama."
Brits know other meanings for the word. According to British media, "fork" comes from the world of agriculture and means to scratch or poke a pig - which the Express guesses could be a slam against the police.
The word apparently also references another four-letter, very unroyal word that it kind of sounds like.
“This graffiti has become a thorough nuisance and we are working hard with police to ensure our borough is clean and pleasant for the wedding," a spokesman for the town's police told British media.
Comments