Mom stabbed daughter more times than police can count, took off with 7-year-old, Okla. cops say

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say 7-year-old Hafza Hailey is in serious danger after her mother stabbed her 11-year-old sister multiple times and set her house on fire.
Tulsa police issued an Amber Alert for Hafza on Monday night after Taheera Ahmad, 39, and Hafza were last seen around 8 p.m., according to KOCO.
Ahmad is accused of binding and gagging her three daughters before she began stabbing the oldest, the 11-year-old who is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital, police told the Tulsa World. One of Ahmad's other children, a 9-year-old, told police that her mother "duct taped their hands, put socks in their mouths" and began to stab her older sister, Officer Jeanne MacKenzie , a Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman, said at the scene.
The 11-year-old was stabbed so many times that police could not count the number of stab wounds, MacKenzie said.
The 9-year-old told police that Hafza helped her escape to a relative's house just a few doors down in the north Tulsa neighborhood before their mother took off with Hafza.
By the time police and firefighters responded, the kitchen of the house where the 11-year-old lay bleeding was on fire, and the fire was spreading.
According to tweets from Tulsa police, the department believes Ahmad took Hafza in a black 2005 Lexus RX300 SUV crossover, which they say might have paper plates.
MacKenzie described Ahmad as a 6-foot-tall woman weighing about 190 pounds. She has curly black hair with gold streaks in it. Hafza, the missing girl, was last seen wearing a peach-colored, ankle-length dress. Her curly hair was pulled back into ponytail, and she he had painted gold bracelets on one wrist.
MacKenzie said Monday evening that there was no known history of child abuse or domestic violence in the immediate family. However, she said there "have been some issues talked about in the family."
She also noted the possibility that Ahmad might have mental health and/or drug-related issues.
