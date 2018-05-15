Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 2016 file photo, prisoner David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is recommending that charges be dismissed against Roberson, who has served nearly 20 years in prison for the death of a southeast Missouri woman. Hawley announced Monday, May, 14, 2018, that his office is recommending Robinson, be released from prison. Robinson has been in prison since 2001 for the killing of Sheila Box, who was shot to death after leaving a Sikeston bar. The Southeast Missourian via AP File Laura Simon