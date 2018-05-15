Co-worker rejected him. He choked her until she passed out and tried to rape her, Arizona cops say

Agustin Navarro plotted his revenge after a co-worker turned down his invitation for a date on May 7, police say.
The 24-year-old man sneaked up on a female coworker at the Conn's HomePlus furniture store in Phoenix, Arizona, the following day and choked her from behind, according to a police report obtained by ABC15. He continued to apply pressure to her neck, police say, until the woman passed out at around 11:30 a.m.
He also beat her head "numerous times," police documents allege.
Then he dragged the woman into another room — which he unlocked using her keys — and continued to beat her, police say. Navarro later admitted to police that he took off the woman's clothes and tried to rape her, according to court documents reviewed by 12News.
Police say he fled the room when he saw law enforcement vehicles outside the store and then lied that the woman had been kidnapped, according to ABC15.
But cops told AZCentral that they knew that was a lie — because they had already reviewed footage that depicted the assault.
The naked body of his coworker was found beaten in the room he dragged her into, ABC15 reported from police documents.
Navarro confessed that it was his plan to knock out and assault the co-worker for turning down his advances, police told AZCentral, but that the choking was "significantly harder than he planned, and additional force was required."
The man resisted being arrested, police told 12News, and kicked an officer while he was at police headquarters. He is charged with sexual abuse and assault, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping and robbery.
A judge denied him bond, AZCentral reported. He is due back in court on May 15.
