Driver chased his ex-wife and rammed her truck — then got out his rifle, Tenn. cops say

The 911 call reported “shots fired” — and it came in the middle of a terrifying, near-death car chase involving a woman and her ex-husband, police say.

The Tennessee woman dialed Giles County authorities around 7:45 p.m. Saturday as her ex-husband sped after her down a highway, ramming into her pickup with his own truck and firing his rifle at her repeatedly, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the chase began, the ex-husband, Jordan Hindman, 27, had pulled up at an intersection in his GMC truck and blocked the pickup his ex-wife was riding in with a male driver, authorities said. That’s when Hindman walked up to the ex-wife’s vehicle and hit the window with his rifle, they told police.

When the ex-wife and the man drove away from Hindman, he fired his rifle at them a handful of times — and then started chasing after them in his own vehicle, first down Highway 129 and then onto Interstate 65, deputies said. Over and over again, Hindman tried to strike their pickup with his truck, the two said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Eventually they drove onto another highway, heading toward Pulaski, Tennessee. But Hindman was still close behind them, deputies said.

As they pulled over to stop at a store off the highway, Hindman rammed into their vehicle again, police said. When he got out of his truck, he shouted at his ex-wife and the male driver — hitting the man and sending his glasses flying off his face, deputies said.

That’s when the two fled yet again, this time headed back to Interstate 65. Hindman’s rifle fire was audible as they drove off, they told authorities.

Eventually, the ex-wife and male driver came across Marshall County deputies and Connersville police officers — and by that point, Hindman had given up the pursuit, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Local and county authorities called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol and others for backup in tracking down the suspect. The highway patrol sent a helicopter to investigate Hindman’s whereabouts.

Authorities soon discovered Hindman hadn’t just taken aim at his ex-wife — he had also “destroyed” the victims’ house, deputies said.

Two vehicles at the home had been fired at, as well as an ATV, deputies discovered. The home’s windows were shot out, and property inside the house was broken, too. Authorities suspect Hindman did it all.

SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Nicole L. Cvetnic

Authorities tracked Hindman down the next morning at 7 a.m. and arrested him without incident, deputies said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, though more charges are expected.

Hindman is being held without bond at the Giles County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Because of the “widespread” crime scene, the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Officer’s police dog has already been used in the search for Hindman’s weapon.

Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said the incident was “an excellent example of agencies cooperating to resolve a very fluid situation and apprehending a violent suspect without further incident.”