Saudia Airlines plane put in isolation at Manila airport

Philippine airport officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah is "under threat" and has been put in isolation at Manila airport.
The airport said in a statement Tuesday that it had received information of the threat, which it did not describe, when Flight SV872 was 30 miles (48 kilometers) away from landing.
It said the Boeing aircraft was moved to a designated isolation area after it landed.
TV stations showed the plane parked near a ramp with people standing nearby, while normal airport operations continued elsewhere.
Airport officials said they would provide more details soon.
