US flies bombers over South Korea again in show of force

0:46 Tates Creek volleyball digs out of hole on the road Pause

1:02 Lafayette boys' soccer wins battle at Paul Laurence Dunbar

1:34 Stephen Johnson is his own worst critic

1:23 Eddie Gran: Stephen Johnson is the guy

2:39 Families of drug addicts sharing 'horrific experience' to raise awareness

0:55 'It's definitely a more dangerous time to be in active use," former addict says

11:54 LexGo Eat visits Sav's Grill to learn about his eighth anniversary celebration

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:47 Lexington Catholic girls' soccer starting to jell

1:00 Serious wreck near Forbes Road