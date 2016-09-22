China sentences activist lawyer to 12 years on fraud charges

3:24 Drew Barker out; Stoops unhappy with practice Pause

0:44 Lexington first responders train for chemical disaster

1:18 First-year coach has Bryan Station volleyball soaring

1:20 How Stephen Johnson has improved

0:46 Tates Creek volleyball digs out of hole on the road

1:02 Lafayette boys' soccer wins battle at Paul Laurence Dunbar

1:34 Stephen Johnson is his own worst critic

1:23 Eddie Gran: Stephen Johnson is the guy

2:39 Families of drug addicts sharing 'horrific experience' to raise awareness

0:55 'It's definitely a more dangerous time to be in active use," former addict says